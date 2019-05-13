Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) has said goodbye, and while she didn't die, we still sobbed. And we also gasped.

In both timelines, Felicity essentially decided to go off-grid to protect her family from various but similar threats, as in the present, the Ninth Circle was still after them after killing Emiko, and in the future, vigilantes were fugitives. So in the future, Felicity, Dinah, and Roy went off-grid together to let the younger generation take over.

In the present, she and Oliver left together (as we knew they would) in order to raise their baby girl in a peaceful safehouse. An impossibly sweet montage showed them living happily, playing with the baby in the backyard, cuddling with her on the couch, drinking wine together. They were even talking about bringing William back from his grandparents' house when the Monitor arrived to take Oliver up on the deal they had made back during the last crossover to save Barry and Kara.