Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 14, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all know a grad or two, that's a given.

Whether your young adult is entering college for the first time, or headed into the dog eat dog real world, it's an exciting time. A rite of passage, if you will. A time where they say adios to adolescence and embrace life as a more mature member of society.  So to do your part, get them a gift with a grown a grown up undertone. From designer headphones to a fancy diploma frame, here's what's in our basket.

Gifts for a Grads Grown-Up Wish List, Coffee Mug

amazon.com

Personalized! Congrats Grad Gift Cap Coffee Mug

One thing real grown ups need lots of: coffee!

SHOP NOW: $16 at Amazon

Gifts for a Grads Grown-Up Wish List, PopSocket Grip

amazon.com

Grad PopSockets Grip

Adults of all ages love Popsockets, so personalize it for the occasion.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

Gifts for a Grads Grown-Up Wish List, Wine Glass

amazon.com

Engraved Graduation Party Stemless Wine Glass

Nothing says I'm a grown up like an engraved stemless wine glass.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

Article continues below

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Plush bear

amazon.com

Graduation Plush Bear

OK, so this might not be the most grown up gift. But are you really ever too old for a stuffed animal.

SHOP NOW: $13 at Amazon

Gifts for a Grads Grown-Up Wish List, Headphones

amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats are the best of the best, so if your grad likes music, this is a smart present.

SHOP NOW: $225 at Amazon

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Earrings

nordstrom.com

KATE SPADE NEW YORK Yours Truly Pave Heart Stud Earrings

These sweet studs are something classy they can wear everyday.

SHOP NOW: $48 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Candle

nordstrom.com

LE LABO Santal 26 Classic Candle

For that grad with a refined taste, this designer candle should do the trick.

SHOP NOW: $75 at Nordstrom

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Suitcase

nordstrom.com

CALPAK Astyll 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase

Is your grad going on a grad trip? Send them off with a sturdy and cute piece of luggage.

SHOP NOW: $135 at Nordstrom

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Pendant Necklace

nordstrom.com

KENDRA SCOTT Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace

Every adult we know appreciates fine jewelry, so get 'em started with a personalized birthstone pendant.

SHOP NOW: $50 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List, Sugarfina candy box

nordstrom.com

SUGARFINA Congrats 3-Piece Candy Bento Box

Just because they graduated, doesn't mean they have to ditch their sweet tooth. Just upgrade the quality of the sugar with this festive trio.

SHOP NOW: $26 at Nordstrom

Gifts for a Grads Grown-Up Wish List, Diploma Frame

amazon.com

Mahogany Gold Rim Diploma Frame

If you don't frame it, did you even graduate?

SHOP NOW: $40 at Amazon

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Give Your Home a Glow-Up at Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

E-Comm: Flash Sale: 70% Off 7 for All Mankind

7 for All Mankind Flash Sale: Save 70% Off Now

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection Is Here!

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Don't Miss Joss & Main's 48-Hour $20 Decor Sale

LadyGang, Joss & Main Office Space and Podcast Studio

Inside LADYGANG's Cali-Cool Studio Makeover

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts

5 Great Girls Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.