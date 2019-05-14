Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all know a grad or two, that's a given.

Whether your young adult is entering college for the first time, or headed into the dog eat dog real world, it's an exciting time. A rite of passage, if you will. A time where they say adios to adolescence and embrace life as a more mature member of society. So to do your part, get them a gift with a grown a grown up undertone. From designer headphones to a fancy diploma frame, here's what's in our basket.

