Could Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter be a match made in reality TV heaven?

The former Bachelorette contestant and Siesta Key star confirmed their romance on Instagram on Monday by sharing a photo of themselves kissing on a sunny beach. It seems like sparks started flying between the reality TV pair when they hung out at Stagecoach last month with reality stars Corey Brooks and Kelsey Owens. According to a source, Owens was the one to introduce the pair to each other.

"They have been dating for about 2 months now and are officially exclusive," the source shares. "They have already taken several trips together and have spent a lot of time in a short two month period."

While some people on social media praised the new pairing, others immediately began waving warning flags considering Robby's reputation in Bachelor Nation and Juliette's dramatic breakup with Alex Kompothecras.