NBCUniversal Upfront 2019: The Bella Twins, Tina Fey, Rami Malek and More Stars Walk the Red Carpet

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 13, 2019 3:05 PM

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Many of the best and brightest of the NBCUniversal family gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the company's Upfront.

NBCUniversal channels such as E!, NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and more were represented in a series of presentations, panels and skits. There was even a concert by Luis Fonsiwho sang one of his hit songs, "Despacito."

Many NBCUniversal Television stars participated in the Upfront and walked the red carpet looking their best. Kendall Jenner arrived with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Khloe had on a black blazer with no top underneath (avoiding wardrobe malfunctions like a pro!), while Kourtney wore a strapless yellow leopard print dress. Kendall opted for a strapless brown leather dress with a slit up the leg.

While the KarJenner sisters represent a reality television side of the network, there were also actors from other scripted shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey of Saturday Night Live and Making It fame spoke as well as SNL members Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor.

The SNL crew did a short Family Feud spoof where they embodied stars such as Steve Harvey, Mika Brzezinski, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown. Pete Davidson even did his best Rami Malek impression as a contestant on the show.

Watch

Unforgettable Kardashian Motherhood Moments

Other celebrities in attendance at Radio City Music Hall included Rami Malek (the real one, not just Davidson), Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Mariska Hargitay, Seth Meyers, Rosario Dawson and Ted Danson.

Take a look at the photos below to see the stars and NBCUniversal talent arrive and present at the Upfront on Monday.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, "Making It", 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

The IRL besties and comedic duo head to NBCUniversal's Upfront in support of season 2 of NBC's Making It.  

Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal

This Is Us Cast

Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz are recognized for their continued success while introducing upcoming NBC Drama Council of Dads.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella

We're totally loving this appearance from the stars of E!'s Total Bellas and Total Divas

Rami Malek, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal

Rami Malek

The star of USA's Mr. Robot makes a dapper appearance. 

Mariska Hargitay, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU star is on hand to celebrate the crime drama's history-making 21st season.

Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson & Melissa Villasenor

The Saturday Night Live stars bring the funny by teasing what to expect (more Family Feud parodies) in the upcoming season of the long-running sketch comedy series. 

Rosario Dawson, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal

Rosario Dawson

The actress debuts trailers for her USA series Briarpatch and Syfy's Resident Alien.

Seth Meyers, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

Seth Meyers

The host of Late Night With Seth Meyers brings his signature wit to Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend

The all-star coaches from NBC's The Voice deliver a musical performance. 

Tina Fey, Ted Danson, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Tina Fey & Ted Danson

The 30 Rock actress pairs up with The Good Place star.

Lindsey Vonn, Allyson Felix, Olympians, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Lindsey Vonn & Allyson Felix

Olympians represent!

Fran Drescher, Steven Webber, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Fran Drescher & Steven Webber

The stars of upcoming NBC comedy Indebted are all smiles on the red carpet. 

Luis Fonsi, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Luis Fonsi

The "Despacito" crooner represents the Latin music world and Telemundo's La Voz

Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

Freema Agyeman & Ryan Eggold

The stars of NBC's New Amsterdam take to the stage to introduce another upcoming network drama, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall, Matt Iseman, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall & Matt Iseman

The co-hosts of NBC's American Ninja Warrior gear up for future episodes of the wildly popular competition series.

Linda Yaccarino, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino

NBCUniversal's Chairman of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships opens the presentation wearing a draped corset created by NYC-based designer The Danes.

Kate Del Castillo, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Kate Del Castillo

The Mexican-born actress and star of Telemundo's La Reina del Sur introduces the network's upcoming programming. 

Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Adam Pally & Abby Elliott

You'll see this faces on NBC's upcoming series Indebted

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Melissa Roxburgh & Josh Dallas

The stars of NBC's Manifest step out for the big event. 

You can also check out which of your favorite television shows from all sorts of networks and streaming service have been cancelled and which ones made the cut..

(E! is part of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

