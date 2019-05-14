Give Your Home a Glow-Up at Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 14, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed &amp;amp; Bath Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been looking to spruce up your bedroom or bathroom, now is the time. Hot of the heels of its annual Way Day bonanza, Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale is here, people. We're talking deep discounts up to 70% off on hundreds of items: bedding, furniture, vanities, towels, bathroom upgrades, you name it. To give you an idea, we've listed some of our picks below.

The Semi-Annual Sale ends May 20, so what are you waiting for?

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Bungalow Rose Parodi Area Rug

Whether your décor is boho, farmhouse or even modern—this distressed, stain-resistant, vintage-style rug will really tie the room together. 

SHOP NOW: $118 $59 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Beachcrest Home Tarquin Nightstand

This best-seller is a stylish way to tuck away all of your bedside essentials.

SHOP NOW: $215 $166 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Alverez 6-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set

For guests or yourself, everyone loves a plush towel, especially for 81% off! This set is available in Spa Blue, Gray, Ivory, Sage and Taupe.

SHOP NOW: $140 $26 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Fulgham Comforter Set

This machine-washable pintucked comforter set includes shams and comes in a variety of colors: Silver, White, Gray, Taupe, Indigo, Misty Blue and Coral.

SHOP NOW: $115 $42 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Alywn 8" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Attention anyone who needs a new mattress: This best-selling bed in a box in now 85% off.

SHOP NOW: $1,300 $193 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Dorcheer Chunky Ribbed Knit Throw Blanket

It's like this oversized throw with cute tassels was made for your next binge-watching session.

SHOP NOW: $115 $94 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Westerleigh Nightstand

The glam-meets-classic design and on-trend gold hardware make this nightstand a winner in our book. It's available it white too.

SHOP NOW: $260 $131

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Montauk Panel Bed

You'll be having country sweet dreams in this top-rated bed. Available in Rustic Off-White, Rustic Gray, Rustic Walnut, Driftwood and Barnwood.

SHOP NOW: $575 $466

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Heavy-Duty Quad Laundry Sorter

Make laundry day a rollaway success with this wheeled sorter. The removable cotton hampers are machine-washable too!

SHOP NOW: $146 $65 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Wayfair Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale

Olmstead Tufted Panel Headboard

This adjustable-height headboard comes in 11 differect upholstry colors, so it will fit right in with any bedroom style.

SHOP NOW: $124 $61 at Wayfair

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Home , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

Gifts for a Grad's Grown-Up Wish List

E-Comm: Flash Sale: 70% Off 7 for All Mankind

7 for All Mankind Flash Sale: Save 70% Off Now

E-Comm: Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection

Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Baby Collection Is Here!

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Don't Miss Joss & Main's 48-Hour $20 Decor Sale

LadyGang, Joss & Main Office Space and Podcast Studio

Inside LADYGANG's Cali-Cool Studio Makeover

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts

5 Great Girls Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.