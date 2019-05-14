by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 14, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been looking to spruce up your bedroom or bathroom, now is the time. Hot of the heels of its annual Way Day bonanza, Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale is here, people. We're talking deep discounts up to 70% off on hundreds of items: bedding, furniture, vanities, towels, bathroom upgrades, you name it. To give you an idea, we've listed some of our picks below.
The Semi-Annual Sale ends May 20, so what are you waiting for?
Whether your décor is boho, farmhouse or even modern—this distressed, stain-resistant, vintage-style rug will really tie the room together.
This best-seller is a stylish way to tuck away all of your bedside essentials.
For guests or yourself, everyone loves a plush towel, especially for 81% off! This set is available in Spa Blue, Gray, Ivory, Sage and Taupe.
Article continues below
This machine-washable pintucked comforter set includes shams and comes in a variety of colors: Silver, White, Gray, Taupe, Indigo, Misty Blue and Coral.
Attention anyone who needs a new mattress: This best-selling bed in a box in now 85% off.
It's like this oversized throw with cute tassels was made for your next binge-watching session.
Article continues below
The glam-meets-classic design and on-trend gold hardware make this nightstand a winner in our book. It's available it white too.
You'll be having country sweet dreams in this top-rated bed. Available in Rustic Off-White, Rustic Gray, Rustic Walnut, Driftwood and Barnwood.
Make laundry day a rollaway success with this wheeled sorter. The removable cotton hampers are machine-washable too!
Article continues below
This adjustable-height headboard comes in 11 differect upholstry colors, so it will fit right in with any bedroom style.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?