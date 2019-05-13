by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 13, 2019 1:39 PM
American Idol has its Top 3, and all is right in the world, according to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
"On the money," Perry said about the results of the Sunday, May 12 show on ABC.
"Great," Richie said.
"Perfect," Bryan added.
The episode featured Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy making it through the elimination, becoming the Top 3 of season 17 (the second season on ABC).
"If you're not excited for [the finale], you don't have a pulse," Perry told E! News. And then she, well, you should click play on the video above to see what she does. It must be seen.
Now it's up to the contestants to bring really turn it in for the audiences at home.
"I'm in this amazing trio with Alejandro and Laine, and I really feel like I can't even believe I'm here because they're so unbelievably talented and I just—I'm so grateful to be part of such an amazing group of musicians," VanDenburg told E! News after the show.
So what will she do to make her mark?
"I'm really going to go back to what I feel most comfortable with, so you should expect very big songs, songs that people know. Just big powerhouse, big ballad songs and just bring it back to what people first liked when they first saw my audition. Just kind of vulnerable, just me and my voice and hopefully they like it as much as they did in the start and I win," she said.
Click play on the video above to hear from Aranda and Hardy.
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
