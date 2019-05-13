Maisie Williams is opening up to fans like never before.

Just a few weeks after her close friend and co-star Sophie Turner opened up about her mental health, the Game of Thrones star is sharing her own struggles in a new interview.

While appearing on the Happy Place podcast with Fearne Cotton, Maisie revealed a recent change in her thought process that has had a positive impact on her life.

"Last year, in my own personal life, I think I just went through a lot of real revelations where I was like I'm not very happy doing this and pretending everything was fine. And so, that wasn't a public thing but after going through that, now I've sort of tried to be a lot more genuine and it just becomes a lot more relaxing after that I think," she explained. "You just drop it all and that's when you can really have fun."

While the actress is quick to say she's far from perfect, she has many more good days than bad.