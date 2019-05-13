Get the tissues! Man the comfort food! Turn off notifications! The trailer for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is here and if the sneak peek of the documentary is any indication, you're going to need a minute after watching the whole thing.

In the trailer below, witness the final table read, see how the crew built the enormous set pieces and try not to cry as you witness Kit Harginton's shocked tears and Emilia Clarke's final scene—ever.

"This is strange. Here we are at the last table read. It's like looking around and seeing your family," co-creator D.B. Weiss says in the trailer below over cuts of crying cast members.