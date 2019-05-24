by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 24, 2019 5:00 AM
Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are cut from the same cloth. Sometimes their outfits are too!
The fashionable cousins, business partners and quick-witted stars of E!'s upcoming series Relatively Nat & Liv definitely know how to pull together a killer ensemble (refer to the women's respectively glam social media accounts for corroborating evidence). Elevated taste in clothes, swimsuits, accessories and vacation spots aside though, anyone who frequents the ladies' IG accounts will probably agree Nat and Liv's combined aesthetic is cutest when it's color-coordinated. Which happens a lot!
So, from more obvious matching moments to slightly subtler ones—these ladies are attuned to style nuances, after all—get acquainted with Nat and Liv's complementary closets ahead of the series' June 2 premiere. Scroll through the photos below to see the BFFs and relatives shine in all kinds of outfits, from fun polka-dot patterns to simpler sophisticated stuff. Whatever their individual style vibes, you can bet Nat and Liv's looks are on-point and probably corresponding, too. See which pairings you like best!
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend in the whole wide world @nataliehalcro," Liv wrote on Instagram, captioning this gorgeous snapshot of her and Nat catching some sun in complementary pastel-toned bikinis. In pretty classic fashion for these two, Liv sported a solid print while Nat went for a patterned swimsuit instead.
"NAT & LIV x COMINO collaboration is now live for purchase everyone! @comino.couture," Liv wrote on IG. "We had such a great time collaborating our style with Sarah's at Comino. Hope you all like the peices! THANK YOU to all our friends & family who came to our launch this night! Love you all!"
But in the most fashionable way!
An afternoon on the town in matching pink pastels!
Nat's polka dotted ensemble and Liv's sequined LBD look so good side-by-side, they could probably be sold in pairs.
Nat and Liv look especially related in this whimsical snapshot of the ladies toasting rosé while wearing similarly shimmery ensembles with matching necklines.
Nat's floral patterned dress complemented the birthday girl's all-black jumpsuit perfectly. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Wife @oliviapierson," Liv's cousin wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than you know."
"Tag your bestie!" Liv wrote, captioning a snapshot of her and Nat complementing the other's color scheme.
Nat's brother Joel Halcro makes a cameo in this Halcro-Pierson family photo.
Who's who?! "In an endless garden of flowers, I will always pick you @oliviapierson HAPPY NATIONAL BEST FRIEND DAY," Nat wrote sweetly, captioning an IG post dedicated to her BFF, cousin and business partner.
Nat and Liv wore matching white-lace gowns to an amfAR event last June. "Such a beautiful night @amfar," Nat captioned the photo.
"Tag the Betty to your Veronica," Nat wrote on Instagram. "My Betty: @oliviapierson." But we knew that already!
Nat and Liv were all smiles posing at a friend's baby shower in November 2016. The ladies wore matching white blouses and fitted jeans with a tasteful tear in each knee. And how about those shoes?!
"FAMILY over everything @sophiapierson @nataliehalcro #FashionWeek," Liv wrote, captioning a photo of herself, little sister Sophia Pierson and Nat at Fashion Week in Vancouver.
"Take us back to @galehotel in South Beach!" Liv wrote, captioning this adorable snapshot of her and Nat posing in matching swimsuits.
And a little green, too!
"I am a strong woman because strong women raised me. #InternationalWomensDay," Nat wrote, captioning a picture-perfect family photo of her, Liv and both their moms—that's Rhonda Halcro and Julia Pierson, respectively—looking totally stunning in coordinated pink and white shimmery outfits.
"Two peas in a pod @nataliehalcro," Liv wrote on Instagram, captioning this pretty shot of the gals complementing each others' outfits while promoting their clothing collection.
Nat and Liv wore matching black bikinis in this sweet photo with fellow WAGS costar Nicole Williams-English.
Watch the premiere of Nat & Liv Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m., only on E!
