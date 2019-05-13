Doris Day Dead at 97

Hollywood has lost a beloved legend.

Doris Day, the actress and singer who personified classic Hollywood in the '50s and '60s, has died, the Doris Day Animal Foundation announced on Monday. According to the foundation, Day died at her Carmel Valley, Calif. home early Monday while surrounded by a few close friends.

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in a public statement. Day was 97 years old, recently celebrating her birthday on April 3.

From 1948 to the early 1970s, the Ohio native captivated audiences on the silver screen with hit movies and musicals like Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk. In an age of iconic screen sirens, the triple threat became known for her wholesome image as America's sweetheart.