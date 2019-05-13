BAFTA TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

And the winners are!

Hosted by Graham Norton, the annual BAFTA TV Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night, where many of your TV favorites went home winners.

Sandra Oh's Killing Eve, which led the nominee pack with 15 nods, took home the award for Best Drama Series while her co-stars Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively for their performances on the show.

Over on the actor side, Benedict Cumberbatchwon Best Actor for Patrick Melrose while A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw was honored with Best Supporting Actor.

HBO got some BAFTA love as Succession was named Best International Program. Needless to say, it was an unforgettable night for this year's big winners.