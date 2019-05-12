HBO
by Lauren Piester | Sun., May. 12, 2019 8:40 PM
HBO
The Mad Queen is here.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has just won the war against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and now has seven kingdoms to rule over, but it can't be that easy, can it? We're going to guess, since there's a whole episode of Game of Thrones left to air, that it can't, though the brief trailer for next week's final episode doesn't give much away.
In the short promo, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Arya (Maisie Williams) survey the damage of Dany and Drogon's fiery takedown of King's Landing while Dany, who must have the most recognizable back of a head of anyone ever, walks out to look over the city she now rules.
Sure, she won by making everyone terrified, then ignoring their surrender and just burning everything down and letting a building fall down on Cersei and Jaime's heads, but she did win. Technically.
Hoo boy, y'all.
Anyway, this final episode is going to be a dark one in any case.
Let us all prepare ourselves.
Game of Thrones' final episode airs next Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?