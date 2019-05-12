The nostalgia was real on Saturday Night Live with special musical guests the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas had reunited the band several months ago, five years after their breakup, and the group is preparing to go on tour. They performed their two new singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," and combined the latter with a beloved throwback hit, the 2008 song "Burnin' Up."

The trio, who were also known about a decade ago for their roles on the Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies and their shows own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas, also made an acting cameo on SNL. Nick, Joe and Kevin appeared in a sketch called "Judge Court," a parody of syndicated court shows.