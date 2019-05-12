For real though, who really inspired the first name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their son and revealed his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Wednesday, two days after he was born, and shared a new pic of him on Sunday, Mother's Day. They have so far offered no explanation about his name. That has not stopped people from chiming in with several theories and reports.

1. Military Connection? On Sunday, The Sun on Sunday reported that Archie's name was inspired by the nickname of Tom Archer-Burton, Harry's former British Army commanding officer. The Duke of Sussex is a former Apache helicopter pilot who served 10 years in the Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, before leaving the armed forces in 2015.

According to the Sun on Sunday, Harry, then known as Officer Cadet Harry Wales, experienced the lowest point of his military career in 2007 when he was told he could not join his men for a six-month deployment to Iraq despite his wishes, over concerns he would be seen as a high-value target. He threatened to quit the Army, after which Tom convinced him to stay and later helped get him deployed to Afghanistan. He became the first royal family member to serve in a war zone in more than 25 years.