For the most part, NBC is sticking with what works. The Peacock Network unveiled its 2019-2020 schedule and it looks very much like the 2018-2019 TV season.

The Voice will continue anchoring Monday and Tuesdays with returning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Joining the music competition series on Monday nights is new drama Bluff City Law starring Jimmy Smits. This Is Us and New Amsterdam will stick on Tuesday, and Wednesday night remains all Chicago, all night.

Fans will have to wait until midseason for the returns of Good Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest and Will & Grace. The final season of Blindspot will also debut midseason.