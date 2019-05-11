James Charles Loses 1 Million Subscribers Amid Tati Westbrook Feud

The saga continues.

Hollywood celebrities appear to be taking sides in the dramatic and stunning feud between YouTube stars James Charles and Tati Westbrook, which escalated to even greater heights on Saturday.

On Friday, Tati officially severed ties with her once-close YouTube beauty protégé, James. Tati published a 43-minute long video titled "Bye Sister" and sounded off on the 19-year-old and his actions. Tati's video has already received over 16 million views.

James published an apology video of his own later that day (his was 8 minutes, not 43) and spoke about how Tati has been "like a mother" to the YouTube star ever since he got started on the scene.

His video, which has over 13 million views, wasn't enough to sway some A-list influencers because in one day, James lost over 1 million subscribers and followers on various social media platforms.

According to Newsweek, the list includes Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Tana Mongeau and Shawn Mendes.