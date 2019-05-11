Kim Kardashian says her and Kanye West's newborn son, their fourth child, is "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Friday that the boy was born, via surrogate like his sister Chicago West, 1. While neither Kim nor Kanye have revealed the baby's name, or shared a photo of him, she has slowly been revealing some information about the child as their family bonds with their new addition. Kim tweeted on Friday the boy is "perfect" and looks like Chicago's twin. In an interview with E! News, her mother Kris Jenner concurred.

On Saturday, Kim posted on Instagram new photos from the CBD and meditation-themed baby shower she had had late last month, writing, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

In addition to Chicago, Kim and Kanye's new addition joins big sister North West, 5, and brother Saint West, 3.