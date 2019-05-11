NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 11, 2019 12:31 PM
Game of Thrones' "Coffee Cup-Gate" mystery continues and Sophie Turner is happy pointing the finger at her onscreen frenemy.
On last weekend's episode, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that a stray disposable coffee cup was left in a scene—spoiler alert to anyone who hasn't seen the show; there are no cafés in Westeros. After screenshots of it went viral, HBO acknowledged that it was a "mistake" and made a joke about it, while the cup was digitally removed in VOD.
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series, squarely pins the blame on Emilia Clarke, who plays Queen Daenerys Targaryen. The two characters work together but don't actually like each other.
Turner appeared on The Tonight Show Starred Jimmy Fallon on Friday and her new husband Joe Jonas asked her via a pretaped video if she herself was responsible for the coffee cup blooper. Jimmy Fallon showed a shot of the scene in question, which shows the cup on a table in front of Clarke's character, and a candid Instagram photo showing Turner on the set, holding a coffee cup.
"Let's clear this up," the actress said. "That's in a different scene, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I'm gonna just go with, I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit."
Turner said that after the episode aired, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, texted the cast and wrote, "Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?"
Funny he should ask, because in 2014, more eagle-eyed fans noticed that in a Game of Thrones behind-the-scenes video shot in between takes for the fourth season's "Purple Wedding" episode showed the same actor in character holding...a coffee cup.
Turner wasn't the only cast member who jokingly blamed Clarke for the error. When asked about it on Conan, Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, said, "These things happen. It's a big job, people run in, and Emilia probably drinks too much coffee."
"What a bastard!" Clarke told The Los Angeles Times with a laugh. "I don't even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam's a cheeky one. The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we've got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we'll have Starbucks lying around."
Game of Thrones' eighth and final season airs on Sundays on HBO.
