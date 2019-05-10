New hair, who dis?

Fresh off the release of her wildly popular Netflix documentary Homecoming, Beyoncéstepped out Friday evening to catch a basketball game with hubby Jay-Z. While sports nuts were on the edge of their seats watching the Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, members of the Bey Hive were more focused on the A-lister's new 'do.

And who could blame them? After quite some time, Bey has ditched her honey blonde locks for a rich chocolate color, which she's complemented with face-framing highlights. The "Love on Top" songstress wore her freshly dyed tresses in loose waves down and around her shoulders. Trés chic!

Beyoncé even dressed to match her hometown team's colors, wearing a red and black legging and top set designed by Marine Serre. The bottoms retail for around $515 while the top is available for $215.