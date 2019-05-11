5 Great Girls Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., May. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

Your girl gang is your fam for life, your ride or dies. You'd be nowhere without them by your side, this you know. That's why going on vacation with your besties is second to none and, actually, your preferred type of vacation—if you're being honest. Now that we've got you thinking about jetting off to somewhere fabulous, where should you go? We're thinking somewhere where you can wear a bikini (we just discovered this Urban Outfitters sale where all swim top and bottoms are currently only $20, btw).

Like we said, this is the perfect time to live it up like the celebs, so we've picked out the top five fave celeb destinations we're currently craving. Enjoy!

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts, Tortuga Bay Hotel, Punta Cana

Tortuga Bay Hotel

Tortuga Bay Hotel, Punta Canta: We'll start with the most exotic location on the list: Punta Canta, the jewel of the Caribbean. Celebs love this spot for its privacy and it doesn't hurt that the interiors were designed by the world-famous Oscar de la Renta. The staff is insanely on it, so we hear, so you won't have to worry about a thing. 

CLICK HERE to book at TripAdvisor

 

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas: Whether you've been or not, Las Vegas needs no introduction. It's called Sin City for a reason and there's no better local to go a little crazy in than the Cosmo. Each room is massive, with private balconies and breathtaking views of the Las Vegas skyline. And we're not going to lie, the casino is a pretty killer scene, too. 

CLICK HERE to book at TripAdvisor

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts, Parker Palm Springs

Parker Palm Springs

The Parker Palm Springs: If you and your girls are looking for a little R&R, might we suggest the desert California town of Palm Springs. It's got an old Hollywood vibe and the Parker Palm Springs is the epitome of low-key glam. Just prepare for all the Instagram photos that are bound to take place in this to -die-for setting.

CLICK HERE to book at TripAdvisor

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts, 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach Miami: Have you been to Miami before? This sexy location screams girls trip. This beachfront property has unparalleled views of the Atlantic, four outdoor swimming pools, including the largest rooftop situation in all of South Beach.

CLICK HERE to book at TripAdvisor

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf &amp;amp; Spa Resort Cabo

Pueblo Bonito

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort Cabo: Cabo is less than three hour flight from LA, so we're all about this life. It's always sunny in Cabo, you've got cheap beach massages and, the best part, an all you can eat and drink package at this all-inclusive resort. And don't even get us started on those views.

CLICK HERE to book at TripAdvisor

OK, so where to first ladies?

