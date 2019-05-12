Don't Miss Joss & Main's 48-Hour $20 Decor Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., May. 12, 2019 6:00 AM

E-Comm: Joss &amp;amp; Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're big home décor fans over here. But, if you're on our page, you already know how said hobby can quickly add up. One quick internet search for a throw pillow all of a sudden turns into $100+ spent on home décor items you didn't know you needed. We've accepted the fact that this is who we are as people, so that's why we're big on sales. And when Joss & Main, one of our favorite sites, has a flash 48-Hour sale on $20 and under home items, we're there.

It's only live from May 12, 9 a.m. EST to May 14, 9 a.m. EST, so don't sit on it, friends!

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

17 oz. Glass Milk Bottle Set

There's no other way to serve milk than in these chic jars, if you ask us. 

SHOP NOW: $17 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Woot! Woot! Ceramic Pot Planter

This whimsical pot sets a fun and inviting tone. 

SHOP NOW: $22 $19 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Glass Cover Desktop Succulent Plant

Add a little nature to your desk with this serene plant moment. 

SHOP NOW: $21 $17 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Hartington Balloon Animal Salt & Pepper Shakers

Awww, these balloon animal salt and pepper shakers are too cute! 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Marble Cheese Board

Elevate your kitchen level to expert with this ingenious (and chic) cheese board.

SHOP NOW: $17 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Cecille Resin Wishbone

This is pretty (and it's good luck, too), so we'll put it somewhere where it can be seen. 

SHOP NOW: $23 $19 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Dutra Crafted Coral on Glass Base

Add a coastal vibe to your living room by adding this coral sculpture in the mix.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Harworth Along for the Ride Cotton Throw Pillow

Why is this bicycle throw pillow so precious to us? 

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Wired Words Hello Wall Decor

Hello is always a good opener, so put this near the front door. 

SHOP NOW: $17 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Marble Rolling Pin

Oh, is your rolling pin not made of marble? Might want to scoop this one up ASAP. 

SHOP NOW: $31 $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Square Berry Ceramic Serving Bowl

We'd serve fresh berries in this cute bowl (just sayin').

SHOP NOW: $23 $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Trellis Semi-Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel

New curtains always spruce up a space. We're very into these grommet ones, btw. 

SHOP NOW: $14 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Osteen Florals Outdoor Lumbar Pillow

We love the idea of outdoor throw pillows in a bright, fun pattern.

SHOP NOW: $35 $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Veliz Macrame Ceramic Hanging Planter

Indoors or out, we're V. into this hanging planter. 

SHOP NOW: $27 $20 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Little Birdcage Lantern

We envision this tucked on a bookcase somewhere quaint. 

SHOP NOW: $15 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

Helston Cotton Throw Pillow

Have we mentioned how much we live for a throw pillow addition? 

SHOP NOW: $21 $18 at Joss & Main

E-Comm: Joss & Main's Under $20 Decor Sale

2 Piece Potted Succulent Grass in Pot Set

Potted plants are always a good investment. 

SHOP NOW: $24 $20 at Joss & Main

