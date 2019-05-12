Inside LADYGANG's Cali-Cool Studio Makeover

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You've been keeping up with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek from LADYGANG, that's no secret. You've seen the boss babes in action, and one thing stands out: They spend a large majority of their time in their podcast studio and office. We can relate on that level, so it makes perfect sense that they'd be all about a complete redesign of the space. For the job, they enlisted Emilie Muhlfeld from Joss & Main to totally transform it into the California bungalow of your dreams.

"I spent most of my life at work in this office, and I wanted it to be functional and also beautiful. The vibe is girlie, chic and California cool," describes Keltie of the brand-new, decked-out oasis.

OK, so are you ready to shop? The exact pieces from the LADYGANG studio are below!