It's the feud the beauty community never saw coming: James Charles and Tati Westbrook are no longer friends.

After weeks of drama and speculation, Tati released a 43-minute video expressing the hurt and dismay she felt over James Charles' recent actions. Fans are in shock over the dramatic fallout since the gurus are two prominent members of the beauty community who frequently collaborated on videos and appeared to be close.

For those who are unaware of the ongoing drama, here's what you need to know: On April 22, James ignited backlash with his Instagram Story promoting Sugar Bear Hair Care vitamins, which is a competitor to Tati's hair supplement company, Halo Beauty. Tati, who James has heralded as his mentor, then shared on Instagram that she felt "betrayed" and "lost" amidst the controversy. She never specifically mentioned the individual who "used" her, but people were able to put two and two together.