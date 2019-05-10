The secret to Kylie Jenner's glowing, gorgeous skin is about to be bottled up and available for all!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her soon-to-be released skincare line, Kylie Skin.

While she didn't share too many details about what the beauty line entails or how much products will cost, she did reveal her products are "cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes." Although, from her promotional video, a moisturizer is in the lineup. In fact, her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada confirmed the product.

"KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow," she shared on Instagram, along with a bare-faced photo campaign image of herself. "skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics."

She continued, "I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can't believe I'm finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!"