Cheers to the happy power couple!

Can you believe it's been half a decade since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot? The new parents of four are celebrating five years of marriage today, May 24, and we're wishing them a happy wedding anniversary with an homage to their relationship, complete with a picture-perfect nod to the day it all began.

First, look back at 101 Kimye photos that'll make you fall in love with their glamorous partnership all over again. Seriously, from wedding photos to red carpet snapshots to casual pics with the kids, Kim and Kanye certainly know the recipe for tugging heartstrings and leaving droves of people awestruck at the same dang time.

Those aren't the only photos you'll want to check out, either! Scroll through the galleries below to relive that gorgeous day in Florence five years ago when the couple said "I do" before a crowd of friends and family. The wedding's guest list included more than a few recognizable names, from celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen to family friends of the KarJenners and more (look out for photos of Kim's longtime pal Jonathan Cheban and Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq).