Relive Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's Decades-Long Friendship

Is it 2006 again?

It may be more than a decade since Paris Hilton's infamous debut single, "Stars Are Blind," but it feels like we're in a bit of a time warp considering the heiress has dropped a new single titled, "Best Friend's Ass." The star sparked some buzz a week ago when she shared a clip of herself with Kim Kardashian, teasing they were working on a secret project together. That project is an upcoming music video featuring the reality star for the track.

Naturally, the post sparked nostalgia among fans who can remember Hilton and Kardashian's longtime on-and-off friendship. The two, who have known each other since childhood, famously even worked together before their friendship turned to feuding in the late 2000s. However things have seemingly been harmonious between the two in recent years with Hilton attending Christmas parties thrown by the Kardashian family and Kim's most recent baby shower for her fourth child.