Congratulations are finally in order!

After weeks of voting and a week of waiting, we're here to formally announce that the winner of TV's Top Couple 2019 is Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Temo (Joaquin Bondoni) from the Univision telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia...with a little help from the stars themselves.

In the video above, you can hear the two actors speak about why the couple has resonated so much—and not just with fans. The show was nominated for a Glaad Media Award and even won on Saturday, tying with Netflix's Elite for outstanding scripted Spanish-language TV series.