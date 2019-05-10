All the Baby Names Kim Kardashian Has Nixed Over the Years

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 10, 2019 12:00 PM
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their fourth child, and have yet to reveal the name of their newborn son.
The couple's baby was born via surrogate, like his 1-year-old sister Chicago West.
"I definitely take a family survey [of baby names]," Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April. "But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."
Here are some of the names Kim has nixed for baby No. 4:
The Name of a Direction: Baby No. 4 will not be following in big sister North's footsteps. "He will definitely not have another direction [name]," Kim said in the Vogue 73 Questions video. "That is all for North."
Sainty 2: "Saint wants to name him Sainty Two," Kim joked to Vogue.
Rob: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob Kardashian," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but I was really feeling that. And my brother approved it, so that's like our one kind of name."
Armenian names: The ancestors of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, came from Armenia. "I was Googling Armenian boys' names last night, and I couldn't really find anything," Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Kim and Kanye had given their three eldest children unusual names that bear special meanings.
The name of their eldest, daughter North West, 5, is more than a geographical direction; A source had told E! News that the couple chose the name because "North means highest power. North is the most high. There is nothing higher than North. And, when it comes to the stars, the sun rises in the East and sets in the West."
In addition, North's name was partially inspired by none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
"Anna had some influence in naming North, because once she heard that rumor, she asked me and said that name was genius," Kim told Vogue for a 73 Questions video released in April. "So that was helpful to me."
The choice of the name of the couple's second child and eldest son, Saint West, 3, was influenced by Kim's highly publicized, rocky pregnancy.
Saint was almost named Easton West.
"I like Easton, Easton West," Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015 "I don't think my husband likes that name, but I do like it."
Her and Kanye's third child Chicago, nicknamed Chi, was almost named something different, too.
"We were gonna name her Jo because [of] my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace and then it was Chicago," Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.
"[Chicago] is a place that made [Kanye] and a place that he remembers his family from," she said, adding, "He really wanted his mother's name [Donda] and I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."
