Fox Just Canceled These Fan-Favorite TV Shows

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 10, 2019 10:49 AM

The Passage

Fox

Fox giveth and Fox taketh away.

As the network begins to develop its new brand following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the network already handed out series orders to quite a few projects—and pulled the plug on two freshman shows.

The Passage, based on the popular book of the same name by Justin Cronin, will not return for a second season. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III and Vincent Piazza. Its ratings were stable throughout the 10-episode first season.

Bubble Watch 2019: The TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Joining The Passage in the canceled TV show graveyard is sitcom The Cool Kids. The multi-camera series followed residents of a retirement community and starred David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan and Vicki Lawrence. The series finale airs May 10.

Fox's new shows include Deputy starring Stephen Dorff, neXt starring John Slattery, Prodigal Son starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young, a new drama starring Brittany Snow, Outmatched starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson, and cartoon The Great North.

See what other shows are on the cancellation bubble in the gallery above.

