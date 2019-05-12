For the Kardashian-Jenners, the Woolsey Fire was practically Armageddon.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV veterans were left in shock as they watched a destructive wildfire rage through their neighborhood and other parts of Southern California. While the whole family was concerned for their homes and those in the line of the fire, it was Khloe Kardashian who struggled the most while taking in the chaos.

"I don't have an escape plan for a fire," Khloe reflected in a confessional. "Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out, but I just feel like once I start packing my bag…it just makes it way too real. So, I'm kind of in disbelief."

The Revenge Body host wasn't the only one in disbelief as brother Rob Kardashian was also initially unfazed by the inferno. When the voluntary evacuations first began, Khloe invited Rob and his daughter Dream Kardashian to stay at her home.

Since it was almost Dream's birthday during that time, Kris Jenner's son planned to throw a bash at Khloe's residence. Sadly, the fire situation only worsened, leaving the Kardashian siblings at odds over what to do.