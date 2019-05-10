NBC
Musicians, assemble!
E! News has your exclusive first look at the poster for Songland, NBC's upcoming music competition series, and it features some of the industry's hottest artists assembled like the music superheroes they are. The poster, left, features John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and more, all stacked up for Songland.
In Songland, a guest musician and producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally will hear unknown songwriters pitch original material. After the four performances, the artist will pair off three of the four songwriters with producers where they'll then go off to shape the song. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released to the public.
Guest artists also include Macklemore, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.
Executive producers include The Voice's Audrey Morrissey, director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, Chad Hines and Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall serves as producer along with Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.
"Songland has been an ongoing passion project for both myself as well as my team at 222," Levine said in a statement when the show was announced. "As a songwriter, I am all too familiar with the challenges that face the music community today. With this new series, we are excited to provide opportunities that will not only impact these songwriters' careers but also give them a platform to truly showcase their talent to a global audience."
See a trailer for the new series above.
Songland premieres Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)