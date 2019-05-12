To the untrained eye, it could have gone unnoticed.

After all, as birth announcements go, it was fairly standard, proclaiming that Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, "was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning," and, as all expected, her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, was on hand for the big moment.

Continued the release, shared on the royal family's official Instagram page, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Which, when you break it down, all checks out, as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip are always at the top of the phone chain when it comes to royal baby arrivals and of course Harry and Meghan were quick to inform his dad, step-mom, brother and sister-in-law. The rest of the list, acknowledging Princess Diana's sisters and brother, were a new addition, having not been mentioned when Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their three heirs. (Nor did Kate's family get a shoutout, though Meghan and Harry saw to it that her mom, Doria Ragland, was included.)