Rihanna Makes History With New LVMH Fashion Line

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 10, 2019 7:21 AM
Rihanna continues to slay the fashion game.
The 31-year-old singer has partnered with LVMH to create a new luxury fashion line called Fenty. The label will include shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear and is expected to debut in the spring of 2019.
"Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader," LVMH's chairman Bernard Arnault said in the statement, noting the partnership Rihanna has had with the company since 2017 for her beauty line. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success."
It looks like the nine-time Grammy winner is thrilled about the collaboration, too.
"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," she said. "Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."
According to The New York Times, Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at the famous luxury group, as well as the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison. In fact, the newspaper claims her line is first new house created by the group since 1987—when Christian Lacroix debuted.
"Big day for the culture," Rihanna wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God."
The new Fenty label will be based in Paris.
We can't wait to see her new work!
