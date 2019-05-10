by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 10, 2019 7:05 AM
Julianna Margulies made headlines when she said was all set to return to TV on The Good Fight as Alicia Florrick, the character she won two Emmys for playing on The Good Wife, but CBS wouldn't meet her on pay.
"I'm not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife," Margulies told Deadline about CBS not meeting her pay to appear on The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife. "I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid."
Margulies is returning to TV in National Geographic Channel's three-night miniseries event The Hot Zone, and said she spoke out because, "If not me, then who?"
"I don't need the money. That's not what it's about, that's not what it's about at all. I am so sick to death of women not being treated the same as men in our industry. And I am at a place in my career where that shouldn't ever happen. It's not that I want more than so-and-so, it's that I want equal. I'm not angry, I'm really not," Margulies told E! News.
CBS
The Good Fight was renewed for a fourth season on CBS All Access, the streaming arm of CBS, so if they came calling again, would Margulies strap back on the Alicia Florrick wig if the money is right?
"Of course, we were set to do it. I love that show. I love the [series creators Robert and Michelle King], I miss Christine [Baranski] and Cush [Jumbo]. We were all excited to do it," Margulies told E! News' Zuri Hall.
"There's no animosity. It's principle and there's a handful of us actresses that have been doing this for a while that have the ability to walk away and set the stage for the next group that are coming forward," she said.
The Hot Zone premieres Monday, May 27 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?