Athleisure Picks Cool Moms Will Love

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 10, 2019 3:30 AM
Workouts are fun and all but we're partial to workout clothes more than the actual workout.
We kid, kind of, but to be real: We'd live in athleisure if we could and we think cool moms on the go would agree. If you select the right workout wear (read: cute and stylish), you can actually get away with wearing it in most life situations. So what brands are we currently loving? Well, celeb moms with athleisure brands know what's up. We've got Beyoncé with Ivy Park, Carrie Underwood with Calia by Carrie Underwood, Kate Hudson with Fabletics and Khloe Kardashian with Good American.
We've picked our favorites and we think you'll agree: Your workout wardrobe is about to get a whole lot cooler.
Whether you made it to yoga or not, this super soft long-sleeve is too comfy not to wear.
When you're in serious workout mode, this reversible tank top will be your BFF.
A strappy sports bra in a stylish two-tone color scheme is fashion made functional.
We plan on changing into these delicious wide-leg pants the second we get home.
This pinstripe sweatshirt is the epitome of cool mom style.
These tan joggers somehow feel elevated and casual all at once.
Slides, you really can't be a cool mom unless you own at least one pair.
We're not mad at these chic yoga pant/sweatpants hybrids.
If you're going to do a biker shorts moment, make sure they have pockets.
Matching sets are all the rage right now. Our advice: Go for a red hot one.
We love how the mesh detail adds a touch of sexy to this high-neck sports bra.
Something about a latte colored legging speak to us but, then again, maybe we're just hungry.
This sports bra is so pretty, we could even see it doubling as a going out top.
We're always here for a classic black spaghetti strap we can wear 24/7.
These seamless leggings in a heather grey are calming to us, so naturally we need them.
