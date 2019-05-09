Despite controversy, despite some slumping ratings, CBS is bringing back many of its dramas.

Michael Weatherly's Bull, Hawaii Five-0 starring Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, MacGyver starring Lucas Till, Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T., David Boreanaz's SEAL Team and Madam Secretary starring Téa Leoni will all return to CBS. The renewals are for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

It will be the third season for S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team, season 10 for Hawaii Five-0, season six for Madame Secretary and season four for MacGyver. These renewals leave just a few comedies and recent addition to the line-up The Code in limbo.