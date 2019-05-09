by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 1:26 PM
Despite controversy, despite some slumping ratings, CBS is bringing back many of its dramas.
Michael Weatherly's Bull, Hawaii Five-0 starring Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, MacGyver starring Lucas Till, Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T., David Boreanaz's SEAL Team and Madam Secretary starring Téa Leoni will all return to CBS. The renewals are for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
It will be the third season for S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team, season 10 for Hawaii Five-0, season six for Madame Secretary and season four for MacGyver. These renewals leave just a few comedies and recent addition to the line-up The Code in limbo.
The network previously announced renewals for Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.
Below, find out what other shows await news on their fates.
NBC
By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.
NBC
A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.
NBC
Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.
NBC
This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.
NBC
Ratings are not on Abby's side here.
NBC
This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?
NBC
NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.
Fox
Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.
Fox
A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.
Fox
Expect these Kids to come back.
Fox
Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?
Fox
Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.
Fox
Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.
CBS
David Boreanaz is back on the watch.
Earlier: Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.
CBS
The remake of the classic show and movie of the same name will return for a third season.
Earlier: Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.
CBS
Despite the controversy, Bull rides again.
Earlier: Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?
CBS
The drama starring Téa Leoni will return for season six.
Earlier: Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.
CBS
Season 10 is happening!
Earlier: This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.
CBS
Lucas Till crafted his way to another season.
Earlier: It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.
CBS
This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.
CBS
While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.
CBS
What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.
CBS
This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.
CBS
Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.
This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.
ABC
Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.
ABC
Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.
ABC
Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.
ABC
Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.
ABC
Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.
ABC
This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.
ABC
Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.
ABC
The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.
ABC
Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.
ABC
ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.
ABC
One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.
ABC
ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.
ABC
Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.
ABC
If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.
ABC
With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.
ABC
ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.
