Cardi B Shows Off NSFW Dance Moves at Her Fashion Nova Launch

Cardi B was ready to put on a show. 

In honor of her second collection with Fashion Nova now available, the Grammy winner entertained a packed Hollywood Palladium with quite the sexy show on Wednesday night. Taking the stage in a neon green thong bodysuit, the star rapped and danced for the enthusiastic crowd. 

At one point, she got down on her hands and knees and twerked on a set of stairs. Elsewhere in the performance, Cardi grabbed a bottle of water and drenched herself as she poured it over her head. Needless to say, the "Bodak Yellow" star knows how to put on a show all her own. 

No stranger to the stage, Cardi recently performed at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis over the weekend, where she revealed to her audience that she had gotten liposuction. The new mom gave birth to daughter Kulture last July. 

 

Cardi B

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Speaking of the decision to share, Cardi told E! News, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

The star noted the process can be frustrating and take several months. 

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she bared her abs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In her interview with E! News, she rebuffed claims that she had gotten abdominal etching. 

"No, no, no," Cardi retorted at the launch party. "I always had abs and I'm a very skinny person, so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, my bones actually show more."

