Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Finally Get Their Own Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Madame Tussauds, Wax Figure

Instagram / Kris Jenner

The remaining Kardashian-Jenner women have finally gotten immortalized in wax.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds' New York museum unveiled figures for Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of the the display, which shows her sitting on a director's chair and her daughter standing beside her. Kris also shared a pic of her and her partner Corey Gamble posing behind it. In the pics, Kris wears the same outfit as her wax figure—a black sequined tuxedo blazer and matching vest, paired with black pants and pumps.

Kourtney's wax figure wears the same outfit the reality star wore at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards last June—a black, sparkling plunging, wide-leg Christian Siriano pantsuit. She had revealed on her Instagram Story in November that she was getting measured for her Madame Tussauds wax figure.

Photos

Celeb Wax Figures

Kourtney's sisters Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also received their own Madame Tussauds wax figures over the years. Kim has several of them, at Madame Tussauds in New York, Hollywood, London, and New Delhi, India!

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Madame Tussauds, Wax Figure

Instagram / Kris Jenner

"How amazing is this!?" Kris wrote alongside the new photos, which were reposted on Madame Tussauds New York's Instagram page. "Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday! Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time. #DoubleTrouble #MadameTussauds @kourtneykardash @coreygamble."

WatchKeeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Wax Figures , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anne Hathaway

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright, Colin Powell

CBS Renews Six Dramas—See What TV Shows Are Still on the Bubble

Cardi B

Cardi B Shows Off NSFW Dance Moves at Her Fashion Nova Launch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby, Archie, Princess Diana

Prince Harry Opens Up About Missing Late Mom Princess Diana Days After Baby Archie's Birth

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

See Jessica Simpson's Super Relatable Mommy Struggles and What She Calls the ''Joy of Postpartum''

Anna Delvey-Sorokin

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison

Shawn Mendes, Calvin Klein

Shawn Mendes Smolders Again in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads and John Mayer's Got Jokes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.