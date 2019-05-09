Your wish has just been granted.

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward dropped their cover of "A Whole New World" on Thursday in celebration of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

While the two didn't sing the beloved tune on a magic carpet ride over Agrabah, they did perform the duet in New York. The song is set to play in the new film's end credits.

The music video was directed by Philip Andelman, who's also worked with artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, and the song was produced by Saltwives aka Alex Oriet and David Phelan.

"The selection of artists, producer and tonal direction was critical for the success of updating a classic song like this," Mitchell Leib, president of music and soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement. "Zayn's vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence. Additionally, Zayn could have chosen any artist in the world to collaborate with on the duet, but he personally selected Zhavia for her unique perspective, powerful vocal abilities and to platform a talented new artist, ensuring that the audience could discover this song, again, for the first time."