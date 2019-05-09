There's a lot more than hidden secrets in Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard. E! News can exclusively reveal the true-crime series returns for a second season on Monday, May 13 at 9 p.m. with "Guilt or Innocence." In the season two premiere, body parts of two missing teens are found in a backyard cornfield and Ohio detectives uncover dark family secrets to track the suspect.

The series examines true-crime stories of victims found hidden in the place you'd least expect. Each episode follows the unraveling of a mystery surrounding a victim's identity and cause of death. Buried in the Backyard features first-hand accounts from the victim's loved ones and law enforcement involved with the case, as well as archival footage, to piece together the shocking tale.