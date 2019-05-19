Dive Into These Summer Beach Reads

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sun., May. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're anything like us, one of the best parts of vacation is relaxing on the sand—or poolside or in a hammock—with a frosty drink and a great book.

From gripping thrillers to rom-coms and tales of friendship, we rounded up some of our absolute favorite summer reads. Whether you prefer hardback, paperback or Kindle, they're all available at prices where you can stock up on several for your next trip. Happy reading!

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Soon to be an Amazon Prime Video series produced by Reese Witherspoon, this page-turner tells the tale of one of the world's greatest bands—and why they fell apart. Love Fleetwood Mac and Almost Famous vibes? This one's for you.

SHOP NOW: $16 at Amazon

Summer Sisters by Judy Blume

One of Blume's books for adults, this novel whisks you away to Martha's Vineyard as it follows the bittersweet friendship of reckless Cat and measured Vix from teens to adulthood.

SHOP NOW: $14 at Amazon

Fame Adjacent by Sarah Skilton

Imagine being the only cast member of a 1990s kids' show (like the Mickey Mouse Club) who didn't hit superstardom as an adult (Hi, Justin, Britney & Ryan!). In this fun rom-com, former child star Holly Danner is determined to crash her show's big reunion after being snubbed an invite.

SHOP NOW: $11 at Amazon

Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes

Loved You? Well, Joe is now living in sunny Los Angeles, schmoozing and killing in this killer sequel.

SHOP NOW: $14 on Amazon

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

This beautifully written coming-of-age mystery tells the tale of a young girl raising herself in North Carolina swampland. A Reese's Book Club selection, Witherspoon is also producing the film adaptation.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Both thriller and dark comedy, this deadly debut novel is as funny as it is frightening.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann

The cult classic film adaptation—starring the late Sharon Tate—isn't nearly as salacious as the book itself. Sex, drugs, backstabbing, catfights and clamoring for glamour—this novel has it all.

SHOP NOW: $18 at Amazon

The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

Another pick from Reese's book club, and she describes it best: "A fun and fast-paced psychological thriller about two determined women who play a high stakes game of deception that only one can win."

SHOP NOW: $14 at Amazon

China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

Continue on the Crazy Rich Asians adventure with this equally-as-addictive sequel.

SHOP NOW: $12 at Amazon

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

Classics never go out of style, and this mystery is a must-read for any fan of thrillers. Ten strangers are invited to a remote island, where they are slowly picked off one by one.

SHOP NOW: $8 at Amazon

An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

Looking for some fast cash, Jessica Farris signs up for a psychological study and get more than she bargains for in this thriller. From the best-selling authors of The Wife Between Us, and currently being developed into a series by USA Network.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Soon to be a Hulu limited series starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, this best-seller follows the intertwined fates of a picture-perfect Shaker Heights, Ohio, family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

SHOP NOW: $13 at Amazon

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

This psychological thriller centers on an painter who's convicted of murdering her husband—and the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive. You won't be able to put it down!

SHOP NOW: $14 at Amazon

The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer

Friendships formed at summer camp are tested when scandal strikes in adulthood.

SHOP NOW: $10 at Amazon

E-Comm: Summer Beach Reads, Liane Moriarty

All of Liane Moriarty's Books

Moriarty is best known for her smash hit Big Little Lies, but every single one of her books is a great read, so we're recommending them all: Nine Perfect Strangers ($15 at Amazon); Big Little Lies ($10 at Amazon); The Husband's Secret ($10 at Amazon); Truly, Madly, Guilty ($10 at Amazon); What Alice Forgot ($10 at Amazon); Three Wishes; ($8 at Amazon); The Last Anniversary ($10 at Amazon); The Hypnotist's Love Story ($9 at Amazon).

