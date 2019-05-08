Where Does Shadowhunters Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 8, 2019 3:59 PM

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Shadowhunters has officially come to an end. 

The Freeform series ended after three seasons and 55 episodes on Monday with everything a good series finale truly needs: a wedding, a first kiss, a major death, a battle win, a time jump, a sacrifice, and a bit of hope. Clary's shadowhunter memories had been erased, but clearly not completely, because she could see and recognize Jace, who had been looking after her. 

It was a bittersweet conclusion to the series after a devastating cancellation, but it was also basically a two and a half-hour movie that wrapped up the series in what felt like a pretty satisfying way. (That Malec wedding though...just a delight.) 

But that's just us. It's time to find out what you thought. 

After the finale, we asked you to vote on whether you loved or hated the episode, and then we ranked the episode alongside other series finales that viewers have voted on. In our poll, 66.06% of you said you loved it, which is pretty good! Definitely in the upper quadrant of series finales! 

If you'll scroll on down, you'll be able to find out exactly where Shadowhunters ranks among the other series finales that E! News readers have voted on. 

Girls Finale, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Becky Ann Baker

HBO

No. 47 (THE WORST OF ALL TIME): Girls

Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent

The Good Wife

CBS

No. 46 (SECOND WORST OF ALL TIME): The Good Wife

Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent

Dexter, Finale

Randy Tepper/Showtime

No. 45 (THIRD WORST OF ALL TIME): Dexter

Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent

Big Love Finale

HBO

No. 44: Big Love

Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent

How I Met Your Mother

Ron P. Jaffe/Fox

No. 43: How I Met Your Mother

Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent

Seinfeld Finale

NBC

No. 42: Seinfeld

Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent

Weeds

Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME

No. 41: Weeds

Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent

MATTHEW FOX, Lost, finale, Best TV Quotes

ABC/Mario Perez

No. 40: Lost

Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%

The Shield Finale

FX

No. 39: The Shield

Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent

Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, 24

Greg Gayne/FOX

No. 38: 24

Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent

Angel, Finale

The WB

No. 37: Angel

Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent

James Gandolfini, The Sopranos

HBO

No. 36: The Sopranos

Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent

Benjamin Bratt, Kate Walsh, Private Practice

Ron Tom/ABC

No. 35: Private Practice

Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent

True Blood

HBO

No. 34: True Blood

Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent

The O.C.

FOX

No. 33: The O.C.

Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent

Desperate Housewives

ABC

No. 32: Desperate Housewives

Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent

The Wire Cast

HBO

No. 31: The Wire

Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent

Scandal Series Finale

ABC

No. 30: Scandal

Loved It: 54.1 percent
Loathed It: 45.9 percent

Gossip Girl

Giovanni Rufino/The CW

No. 29: Gossip Girl

Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent

Two and a Half Men, Ashton Kutcher, Jon Cryer

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

No. 28: Two and a Half Men

Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent

Pretty Little Liars

Freeform

No. 27: Pretty Little Liars

Loved It: 55.3 percent

Loathed It: 44.7 percent

One Tree Hill

CW

No. 26: One Tree Hill

Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent

House, Finale

Fox

No. 25: House

Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CW

24: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Loved It: 63.14 percent
Hated It: 36.86 percent

Vincent Kartheiser, Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Mad Men

AMC

No. 23: Mad Men

Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent

Alias, Finale

ABC

No. 22: Alias

Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent

Six Feet Under Finale

HBO

No. 21: Six Feet Under

Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent

30 Rock, Tina Fey, Jack McBrayer, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan

Art Streiber/NBC

No. 20: 30 Rock

Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent

Fringe

Fox

No. 19: Fringe

Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent

Shadowhunters

Freeform

18. Shadowhunters

Loved It: 66.06%

Loathed It: 33.94%

Gotham

Fox

No. 17: Gotham

Loved It: 69.31%
Loathed It: 30.69%

The Vampire Diaries finale

The CW

No. 16: The Vampire Diaries

Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%

Steve Carell, The Office

Chris Haston/NBC

No. 15: The Office

Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Finale

The WB

No. 14: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent

Revenge, Emily VanCamp, Gabriel Mann

ABC

No. 13: Revenge

Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent

Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam

Prashant Gupta/FX

No. 12: Sons of Anarchy

Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent

Teen Wolf Finale

MTV

No. 11. Teen Wolf

Loved It: 79.8 percent

Loathed It: 20.2 percent

Best Sex and the City Finale

HBO

No. 10: Sex and the City

Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent

Grimm series finale

NBC

No. 9: Grimm

Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%

Broad City, Series Finale

Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central

No. 8: Broad City

Loved It: 85.05 percent
Loathed It: 14.95 percent

Bones series finale

Fox

No. 7: Bones

Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent

Friends, The Last One

NBC

No. 6: Friends

Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent

Glee, Season 6, Cast

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX

No. 5: Glee

Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent

Person of Interest

CBS

No. 4: Person of Interest

Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%

Breaking Bad

Ursula Coyote/AMC

No. 3 (THE THIRD BEST OF AL TIME): Breaking Bad

Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent

PARKS AND RECREATION

NBC

No. 2 (THE SECOND BEST OF AL TIME): Parks and Recreation

Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent 

Parenthood, Cast

Joe Pugliese/NBC

No. 1 (THE BEST OF ALL TIME): Parenthood

Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent 

Shadowhunters aired on Freeform. 

