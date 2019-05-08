It's not every day you share the same name as a royal!

On Wednesday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the world stop when they introduced the royal baby. If that weren't exciting enough, the famous couple also revealed the name of their little nugget, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Naturally, the internet went wild over the baby's name, including Netflix stars KJ Apa and Kiernan Shipka.

Let us explain: Fans of the hit CW show and comic books joked online that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must love Riverdale, considering their baby's name choice. After all, the series' main character is Archibald "Archie" Andrews and is famous for his red hair. So it was only a matter of time before Apa, who plays Archie, joined in on the fun.

"me & the royal baby," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a selfie with the Riverdale star. "congrats meghan & harry!"