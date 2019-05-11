Oh, the Shame: Why Being a Celebrity Parent Is Harder Than It Looks

Being a celebrity parent has its perks. You can afford quality childcare and all the best schools, and your name alone can open up incredible career opportunities for your children. But though families by the last name of Smith, Beckham or Kardashian make it look easy, raising kids in the spotlight presents a unique set of challenges that non-famous parents don't have to think about.

"Our society has become so critical of other people," Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, a psychologist who works with many high-profile and celebrity clients (Shaquille O'Neal calls her "my head coach for happiness"), tells E! News. And there really is a "higher standard" for celebrity parents, "but the interesting thing is everyone has their own standards...and what people forget is that their rule is not the golden rule."

Lombardo adds, "Remember when Suri [Cruise] was 4 or 5, and she was still having a pacifier? People went crazy. You go into your local Target and some 5-year-old's sucking on a pacifier, no one says a darn thing."

Celebrities are "constantly being judged and criticized and scrutinized" for their parenting, and while it "used to be bad...it's getting worse and worse."