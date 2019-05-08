Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Reacts to Jenelle Evans Firing

Briana DeJesus is speaking out after her co-star was fired from the Teen Mom franchise.

One day after it was confirmed that MTV would no longer be filming with Jenelle Evans, her castmate is sharing her perspective on the decision.

"It is really sad that she got cut off. It really sucks for her," Briana shared with E! News. "I don't think anyone expected this to happen, especially her, but it happened."

According to Briana, she has been speaking with Jenelle all day and the situation is still "very sensitive to her."

"As far as getting fired for something she didn't herself do, sometimes you are guilty by association," Briana explained. "Sometimes it happens like that. There is a lot going on right now. She has some projects coming up so she will be okay."