by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:40 AM
It was only a matter of time before this happened: The college admissions scandal is (probably) becoming a TV series. Of course we already have casting thoughts about who should play Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin (should they be included in the series).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Accepted, a new book in the works by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. No network or streaming platform is attached to the series yet. D.V. DeVincentis is writing the script.
So, who should play the actresses who were charged in Operation Varsity Blues? We're not just basing this on looks, but also acting prowess as well. Read on!
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Australian LGBTI Awards, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Xena: Warrior Princess star made it known she wants a part in the series on Twitter. And not just any part…
Getty Images
Lawless tweeted in response to the news, "I WANT TO PLAY BOTH OF THEM!!!!"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We all know Dern could take this project and role to new heights.
Article continues below
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Were they separated at birth? Plus, Turco has been killing it in on The 100 for seasons, she would do well in the role.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film
Could this role finally get Coon the Emmy she deserves?
Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
She knows her way around wigs if needed, but really Russell sort of looks like Loughlin and has the acting ability to really make the role pop.
Article continues below
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, Barry King/Getty Images
Looks and acting ability collide here.
Getty Images
You know you thought about it.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
As Cersei Lannister, Headey played a woman willing to go to great lengths for her kids. Sound familiar? But this would be a chance for Headey to 1. Not wear armor and 2. Show her range even more.
Article continues below
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
An Oscar winner to play an Oscar nominee? You know Swank has the chops.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Preston won an Emmy for guest starring on The Good Wife and is tearing it up on screen in TNT's Claws every summer. This type of role is perfect for her.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?