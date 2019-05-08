Phil Noble/PA Wire
by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 8, 2019 7:36 AM
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Prince William and Kate Middleton and other royals kept busy with their royal engagements as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their newborn son to the world.
On Wednesday, the latter couple debuted their two-day-old child to the world via a press photo call. That day, Harry's brother and his wife traveled to North Wales, where they used to live after they were first married in 2011. There, William and Kate visited the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, where they met with fans, including children and babies.
The two also traveled to the Welsh island of Anglesey, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013, and met with his former colleagues.
A day earlier, speaking during a visit to Cutty Sark in Greenwich in southeast London, William, who shares three kids with Kate, congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their new baby, joking, "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."
Phil Noble/PA Wire
"As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be," Kate said. "So it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."
PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images
On Wednesday, the day Meghan and Harry debuted Baby Sussex, his and William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II watched her horses Lancer IV and Tower Bridge compete in the Four Year Old Hunter & Heavyweight Hunter classes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. She was in great spirits. She is reportedly expected to meet her new great-grandson later in the day.
On Tuesday, the queen attended the Order of Merit service at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, who rarely makes public appearances since retiring from royal duties in 2017. At the event, a guest asked her, "Life is good for you, Your Majesty? Congratulations."
"Yes, thank you," she replied.
"'Another great-grandchild! How many of them have you got now?"
"Eight!'" she replied.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The queen's son and Harry and William's father, Princes Charles, this week began a tour of Germany with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. On Wednesday, they visited Leipzig and met with hundreds of fans, with many congratulating them on the birth of their latest grandchild.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Camilla was shown a photograph of Harry and Meghan's baby for the first time, on a cell phone. She smiled and said, "Thank you for showing this to me".
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A female fan also gave her a huge teddy bear wearing a "Baby Sussex" T-shirt to give to Harry and Meghan's baby, telling her, "Congratulations, this is for your new grandchild." Camilla thanked the woman as she shook hands with more well-wishers.
A day earlier, Charles and Camilla traveled to Berlin, where hundreds of fans also congratulated them on the birth of their new grandchild, the Prince of Wales' fourth.
Replying to one comment of "Congratulations," Charles said, "Thank you, I'm collecting a rather large number of them."
When asked if he has seen the baby, he said, "Not yet. How many grandchildren have you got? None yet? Just you wait."
"We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," he added during the visit.
Charles and Camilla also received baby gifts in Berlin; He was given a teddy bear, while his wife received a onesie decorated with Germany art and the words "It's a boy."
"As soon as we return, I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany," she said. "I'm sure they will be thrilled."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?