What Kate, William and Other Royals Were Doing When Meghan and Harry Debuted Baby Sussex

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 8, 2019 7:36 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Wales Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Prince William and Kate Middleton and other royals kept busy with their royal engagements as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their newborn son to the world.

On Wednesday, the latter couple debuted their two-day-old child to the world via a press photo call. That day, Harry's brother and his wife traveled to North Wales, where they used to live after they were first married in 2011. There, William and Kate visited the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, where they met with fans, including children and babies.

The two also traveled to the Welsh island of Anglesey, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013, and met with his former colleagues. 

See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby's First Photos

A day earlier, speaking during a visit to Cutty Sark in Greenwich in southeast London, William, who shares three kids with Kate, congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their new baby, joking, "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Kate Middleton, Wales Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

"As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be," Kate said. "So it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Prince William, Kate Middleton

PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the day Meghan and Harry debuted Baby Sussex, his and William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II watched her horses Lancer IV and Tower Bridge compete in the Four Year Old Hunter & Heavyweight Hunter classes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. She was in great spirits. She is reportedly expected to meet her new great-grandson later in the day.

On Tuesday, the queen attended the Order of Merit service at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, who rarely makes public appearances since retiring from royal duties in 2017. At the event, a guest asked her, "Life is good for you, Your Majesty? Congratulations."

"Yes, thank you," she replied.

"'Another great-grandchild! How many of them have you got now?"

"Eight!'" she replied.

Queen Elizabeth

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The queen's son and Harry and William's father, Princes Charles, this week began a tour of Germany with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. On Wednesday, they visited Leipzig and met with hundreds of fans, with many congratulating them on the birth of their latest grandchild.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Teddy Bear

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Camilla was shown a photograph of Harry and Meghan's baby for the first time, on a cell phone. She smiled and said, "Thank you for showing this to me".

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Teddy Bear

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A female fan also gave her a huge teddy bear wearing a "Baby Sussex" T-shirt to give to Harry and Meghan's baby, telling her, "Congratulations, this is for your new grandchild." Camilla thanked the woman  as she shook hands with more well-wishers.

A day earlier, Charles and Camilla traveled to Berlin, where hundreds of fans also congratulated them on the birth of their new grandchild, the Prince of Wales' fourth.

Replying to one comment of "Congratulations," Charles said, "Thank you, I'm collecting a rather large number of them."

When asked if he has seen the baby, he said, "Not yet. How many grandchildren have you got? None yet? Just you wait."

"We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," he added during the visit.

Charles and Camilla also received baby gifts in Berlin; He was given a teddy bear, while his wife received a onesie decorated with Germany art and the words "It's a boy."

"As soon as we return, I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany," she said. "I'm sure they will be thrilled."

