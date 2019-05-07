How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're very well aware that the 2019 Met Gala just occurred and it was full of red carpet looks to be seen. (The Met Gala red carpet isn't a regular red carpet, it's cool read carpet.) All jokes aside, it is different. Each year there's a theme and everyone has to dress accordingly. This year's theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. So, it's not just anything over-the-top and dramatic, but ideally an outfit with a story line.

While it's true you can't wear any of these couture gowns IRL, you can definitely get some inspo to take some fashion risks of your own! Our favorite ways to do it like a cool girl are below.